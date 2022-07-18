Vanessa Gilles making her presence felt with Canadian women's soccer team

A rock in the heart of the defence and an aerial threat at the end of the pitch, centre back Vanessa Gilles has become an important member of the Canadian women's soccer team. Canada's Gilles (14) and Costa Rica's Maria Paula Coto fight for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Llano