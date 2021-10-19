Tuesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

National League Championship Series

L.A. Dodgers 6 Atlanta 5

(Atlanta leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

American League Championship Series

Houston 9 Boston 2

(Best-of-seven series tied at 2-2)

---

NHL

Washington 6 Colorado 3

Dallas 2 Pittsburgh 1 (SO)

Florida 4 Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 5 Montreal 0

New Jersey 4 Seattle 2

Buffalo 5 Vancouver 2

Detroit 4 Columbus 1

Nashville 2 Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Chicago 1

Minnesota 6 Winnipeg 5 (OT)

Edmonton 6 Anaheim 5

---

AHL

Ontario 4 Abbotsford 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Milwaukee 127 Brooklyn 104

Golden State 121 L.A. Lakers 114

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.