DC United (1-4-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (1-5-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal -107, DC United +262, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts D.C. United in conference action.
Montreal is 1-2-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal has a -13 goal differential, scoring three goals while allowing 16.
United is 1-4-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Christian Benteke leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with three goals. United has scored seven.
Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has scored two goals for Montreal. Chinonso Offor has one goal.
Benteke has scored three goals for United. Mateusz Klich has one goal and two assists.
SEASON SO FAR: Montreal: Averaging 0.5 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 2.7 goals per game.
United: Averaging 1.0 goal, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: James Pantemis (injured), Jojea Kwizera (injured), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), George Campbell (injured), Matko Miljevic (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Samuel Piette (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).
United: Chris Durkin (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Andy Najar (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.