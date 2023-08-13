Barrett scores 31 points, Canada comes back to beat Germany in basketball exhibition

R.J. Barrett scored 31 points ad Canada came back to beat Germany 133-112 in overtime in the final of the DBB SuperCup, a warm-up tournament for the upcoming World Cup. Germany's Dennis Schroeder, right, and Canada's R.J. Barrett, left, challenge for the ball during a firendly basketball match between Germany and Canada in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 9 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-dpa, Soeren Stache