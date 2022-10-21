New York City FC (16-11-7, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. CF Montreal (20-9-5, second in the Conference during the regular season)
Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +101, NYCFC +260; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Montreal is 18-4-5 against conference opponents. Montreal has a 10-0-2 record in games it records a pair of goals.
NYCFC is 13-10-4 against Eastern Conference teams. NYCFC has a 6-0-1 record in games it scores three or more goals.
Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has 15 goals and five assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.
Gabriel Pereira has nine goals and four assists for NYCFC. Heber has three goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 8-1-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.
NYCFC: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured).
NYCFC: Heber (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.