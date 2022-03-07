Canada's Mark Arendz captures para biathlon gold

Mark Arendz of Canada (LW6) competes in the men's Middle Distance Standing Para Biathlon at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre during the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Arendz, a Hartsville, P.E.I. native, won a gold medal in the men's middle distance standing para biathlon event at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-Olympic Information Services, Simon Bruty, *MANDATORY CREDIT*