Twin sisters combine on goal as Canada downs Puerto Rico at CONCACAF U-15 tourney

Canada U-15 girls’ soccer team members (left to right) Annabelle Chukwu, Nikolina Istocki, Noelle Henning, Bianca Hanisch, Isabelle Chukwu and Mya Angus pose for a photo at the CONCACAF Girls' Under-15 Championship in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Aug.1, 2022. Annabelle Chukwu scored on an assist from twin sister Isabelle on Tuesday as Canada downed Puerto Rico 4-1 at the championship.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer **MANDATORY CREDIT**