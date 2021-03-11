Canadian Corey Conners tied for second after solid start at Players Championship

Corey Conners hits a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, March 7, 2021. Canada's Corey Conners is tied for second after the morning wave of the first round of the Players Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Canada's Corey Conners is tied for second after the morning wave of the first round of the Players Championship.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 4-under 68 today. He's tied with England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, three shots back of leader Sergio Garcia of Spain.

Conners holed out for eagle from 154 yards out on the par-4 14th (he started on No. 9) before making a 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 to get to 3 under.

The Canadian's lone bogey came at No. 1, with birdies following at Nos. 2 and 7.

Conners is coming off a third-place finish last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a 2 under today.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., had afternoon tee times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.