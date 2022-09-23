Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

FILE - New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. If Aaron Judge passes Roger Maris, some lucky fan might become this generation's Sal Durante. As a 19-year-old in 1961, Durante caught Maris' record-breaking 61st home run. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)