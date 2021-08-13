Woodbine Entertainment CEO Lawson optimistic about full 17-horse Queen's Plate field

Horses compete in the 158th running of the Queen's Plate horse race at Woodbine Race Track, in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2017. For the first time since 2019, fans will be allowed into Woodbine Racetrack to watch the first jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. About 5,000 spectators are expected to attend the Aug. 22 race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch