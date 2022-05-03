Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford to have discipline hearing with NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Kyle Clifford (43) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game on April 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Clifford will have a hearing Tuesday with the NHL’s department of player safety after receiving a major penalty in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Lightning on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jason Behnken