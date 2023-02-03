Curling Canada does about-face, offers pregnancy exemption to all Scotties teams

Wild Card 1 skip Selena Njegovan directs a shot as they play Newfoundland and Labrador at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb.2, 2022. With three members of Team Lawes trying to balance pregnancy with curling this season, Njegovan was pleased her squad received an exemption to add an out-of-province replacement player for the national championship.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan