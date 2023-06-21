Canada's Henderson, Szeryk aiming for major title at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, plays during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament in Galloway, N.J., Friday, June 9, 2023. Henderson and fellow Canadian Maddie Szeryk both have their sights set on bringing home a title when they tee it up at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the third major of the women's golf season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum