Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

FILE- In this combo of 2021 file photos, Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning a Grand Slam tennis tournament, from left, Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic is 26-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2021, moving him two victories away from being the first man to win all four major tennis championships in one season since Rod Laver in 1969. (AP Photo/File)