Canucks sign college standout Akito Hirose to entry-level contract

Minnesota State's Akito Hirose (2) and St. Cloud State's Kevin Fitzgerald (28) watch the puck during the third period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks have signed free-agent defenceman Hirose to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keith Srakocic