Bull rider Buttar fit to be tied in Stampede rodeo

Dakota Buttar, of Eatonia, Sask., rides Lil Hootch to a tie during bull riding rodeo finals action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, July 17, 2022. Both Buttar and Shane Proctor posted scores of 88.5 points atop their bulls in a bonus round of action of the marquee event in front of a near capacity crowd at GMC Stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh