The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 today in the CFL's West Division Final and will advance to next Sunday's 109th Grey Cup game in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.
More coming.
The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 today in the CFL's West Division Final and will advance to next Sunday's 109th Grey Cup game in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!