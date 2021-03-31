Maryland's Brenda Frese is the AP women's coach of the year

FILE - Maryland coach Brenda Frese applauds during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in College Park, Md., in this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, file photo. Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women's basketball coach of the year Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the second time in her career. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)