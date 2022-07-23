Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month

FILE - Pete Rose speaks during a statue-dedication ceremony before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers, June 17, 2017, in Cincinnati. Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)