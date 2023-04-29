Whitecaps, Rapids battle to scoreless draw in MLS

Vancouver Whitecaps' Tristan Blackmon, left, dives to take the ball away from Colorado Rapids' Michael Barrios during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps and the Colorado Rapids ground out a scoreless draw on Saturday night at BC Place.

Despite dominating the majority of the attacking play in the Major League Soccer match, the Whitecaps (2-6-2) nearly went behind after defender Javain Brown conceded a penalty in the 78th minute.

But after a brief delay, goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka guessed correctly, diving to his left to deny Rapids (1-7-3) attacker Diego Rubio.

Vancouver was close several times to breaking the deadlock, including a half volley from defender Luis Martins that was tipped over the net, as well as midfielder Ali Ahmed being denied by goalkeeper William Yarborough in a one-on-one.

Vancouver recorded 19 total shots, five of which were on goal, compared to Colorado’s six and two, respectively.

The Whitecaps came into the match looking for a win after a CONCACAF Champions League heartbreak to Los Angeles FC and a regular-season draw with Austin FC.

Saturday’s game marked the first time in MLS history that there were three female referee officials in a game.

