Basketball players fleeing Ukraine find home with University of Lethbridge Pronghorns

University of Lethbridge Pronghorns and Ukrainian nationals Vlada Hozalova (3) and Vika Kovalevska (4) are seen on the court during practice at the University of Lethbridge, in Lethbridge, Alta., in a Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, handout photo. Basketball provides a brief sanctuary from the ceaseless undercurrent of tension they feel over what's happening at home in Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Lethbridge, Leslie Ohene-Adjei, *MANDATORY CREDIT*