Canucks sign goaltender Nikita Tolopilo to entry-level contract

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin responds to questions during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Vancouver Canucks have signed goalie prospect Nikita Tolopilo to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed goalie prospect Nikita Tolopilo to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Tolopilo, a 22-year-old from Minsk, Belarus, had a .924 save percentage, a 2.10 goals-against average and four shutouts in 45 regular-season games with Sodertalje SK of Sweden's second-tier league this season — his second with the club.

Before heading to Sweden, the six-foot-six, 229-pound Tolopilo played in nine Kontinental Hockey League games for Dinamo Minsk, posting a 2-5 record.

Tolopilo has represented Belarus at both the under-18 and under-20 levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.