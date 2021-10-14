Canada without top two players for Billie Jean King Cup after Fernandez pulls out

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after losing a point to Shelby Rogers at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Fernandez says she will not compete in this year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals, leaving Canada without its top two players heading into the women's international tennis tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill