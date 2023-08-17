Barcelona hosts Cadiz in 1st game at temporary home stadium, Madrid visits Almeria

FILE - Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez walks before the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Barcelona will be missing coach Xavi Hernandez and winger Raphinha for its first competitive game at its temporary home stadium. Barcelona hosts Cadiz at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 20. (AP Photo/Alvaro Medranda, file)