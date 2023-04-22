Saturday's games
NHL
Stanley Cup playoffs
Vegas 5 Winnipeg 4 (2OT)
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
(Toronto leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
New Jersey 2 N.Y. Rangers 1 (OT)
(New York leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
Colorado 6 Seattle 4
(Colorado leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Syracuse 3 Rochester 0
(Syracuse leads best-of-five series 2-0)
---
NBA
Playoffs
Philadelphia 96 Brooklyn 88
(Philadelphia wins best-of-seven series 4-0)
Phoenix 112 L.A. Clippers 100
(Phoenix leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Miami 121 Milwaukee 99
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
L.A. Lakers 111 Memphis 101
(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
MLB
Interleague
Washington 10 Minnesota 4
Miami 6 Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 5 Boston 4
Houston 6 Atlanta 3
Seattle 5 St. Louis 4
American League
N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)
Baltimore 5 Detroit 1
Texas 18 Oakland 3
Kansas City 11 L.A. Angels 8
National League
L.A. Dodgers 9 Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 4 Colorado 3
San Francisco 7 N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 1
San Diego 5 Arizona 3
---
MLS
CF Montreal 2 New York 0
Philadelphia 4 Toronto FC 2
Charlotte FC 1 Columbus 0
Cincinnati 2 Portland 1
New England 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
New York City FC 3 Dallas 1
D.C. United 3 Orlando City 1
Houston1 Miami 0
Los Angeles FC 1 Nashville 1
Saint Louis City 1 Colorado 1
Real Salt Lake 3 San Jose 1
LA Galaxy 2 Austin 0
Seattle 1 Minnesota 0
---
NLL
Saskatchewan 12 Colorado 11 (OT)
Halifax 15 New York 6
Buffalo 11 Toronto 10
Rochester 12 Georgia 10
San Diego 14 Las Vegas 4
---