Saturday's games

NHL

Stanley Cup playoffs

Vegas 5 Winnipeg 4 (2OT)

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

(Toronto leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

New Jersey 2 N.Y. Rangers 1 (OT)

(New York leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Colorado 6 Seattle 4

(Colorado leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Syracuse 3 Rochester 0

(Syracuse leads best-of-five series 2-0)

---

NBA

Playoffs

Philadelphia 96 Brooklyn 88

(Philadelphia wins best-of-seven series 4-0)

Phoenix 112 L.A. Clippers 100

(Phoenix leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Miami 121 Milwaukee 99

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

L.A. Lakers 111 Memphis 101

(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

MLB

Interleague

Washington 10 Minnesota 4

Miami 6 Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 5 Boston 4

Houston 6 Atlanta 3

Seattle 5 St. Louis 4

American League

N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)

Baltimore 5 Detroit 1

Texas 18 Oakland 3

Kansas City 11 L.A. Angels 8

National League

L.A. Dodgers 9 Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 4 Colorado 3

San Francisco 7 N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 1

San Diego 5 Arizona 3

---

MLS

CF Montreal 2 New York 0

Philadelphia 4 Toronto FC 2

Charlotte FC 1 Columbus 0

Cincinnati 2 Portland 1

New England 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

New York City FC 3 Dallas 1

D.C. United 3 Orlando City 1

Houston1 Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1 Nashville 1

Saint Louis City 1 Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 3 San Jose 1

LA Galaxy 2 Austin 0

Seattle 1 Minnesota 0

---

NLL

Saskatchewan 12 Colorado 11 (OT)

Halifax 15 New York 6

Buffalo 11 Toronto 10

Rochester 12 Georgia 10

San Diego 14 Las Vegas 4

---

