Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Washington 4, Buffalo 3 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers, 5 Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
Colorado 6 Philadelphia 4
Calgary 4 Arizona 2
---
AHL
Cleveland 1, Charlotte 0
Laval 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Springfield 3, Hartford 2
Utica 3, Syracuse 1
WB/Scranton 3, Belleville 1
Providence 2, Hershey 0
Toronto 3, Rochester 2 (SO)
Chicago 4, Manitoba 3 (OT)
Iowa 5, Rockford 4 (OT)
Texas 6, Milwaukee 5 (SO)
Stockton 3 Abbotsford 1
Bakersfield 7, Grand Rapids 3
Tucson 6, Henderson 3
---
NBA
Charlotte 107, Utah 101
Washington 100, Detroit 97
Atlanta 121, Golden State 110
Minnesota 116, Dallas 95
New York 111, Miami 103
Houston 125, Portland 106
Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 97
---
MLB
Spring Training
Atlanta 6, Boston 3
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 5, Washington 4
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 4
Detroit 8, Toronto 4
Colorado 17, Chicago Cubs 1
Oakland 6, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 10, San Francisco 2
Texas 8, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 5
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 5
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0
---
NLL
Vancouver 14 San Diego 12
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.