Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Washington 4, Buffalo 3 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers, 5 Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Colorado 6 Philadelphia 4

Calgary 4 Arizona 2

---

AHL

Cleveland 1, Charlotte 0

Laval 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 3, Belleville 1

Providence 2, Hershey 0

Toronto 3, Rochester 2 (SO)

Chicago 4, Manitoba 3 (OT)

Iowa 5, Rockford 4 (OT)

Texas 6, Milwaukee 5 (SO)

Stockton 3 Abbotsford 1

Bakersfield 7, Grand Rapids 3

Tucson 6, Henderson 3

---

NBA

Charlotte 107, Utah 101

Washington 100, Detroit 97

Atlanta 121, Golden State 110

Minnesota 116, Dallas 95

New York 111, Miami 103

Houston 125, Portland 106

Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 97

---

MLB

Spring Training

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 5, Washington 4

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 4

Detroit 8, Toronto 4

Colorado 17, Chicago Cubs 1

Oakland 6, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 10, San Francisco 2

Texas 8, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 5

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

---

NLL

Vancouver 14 San Diego 12

---

