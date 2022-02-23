Ticats offensive lineman Van Zeyl again bringing awareness to homelessness

Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (54) speaks to media ahead of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats walkthrough at Tim Hortons Field during the CFL's Grey Cup week in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Even on his worst days, Van Zeyl still has the comfort of a warm home and his own bed. But on Friday night, the veteran offensive lineman will sleep in his car to bring awareness for homelessness.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn