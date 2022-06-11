Finau, McIlroy co-leaders at Canadian Open after three rounds, Taylor is low Canadian

Tony Finau of the United States hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during round three of the Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Finau fired an 8-under 62 and Rory McIlroy had a clutch birdie on No. 15 to become co-leaders at the RBC Canadian Open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette