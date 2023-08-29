Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson released by Yankees after playing just 33 games this year

FILE - New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Third baseman Josh Donaldson's unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday, Aug. 29, when the former AL MVP was released.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)