REGINA - Alexander Suzdalev scored three goals and added an assist as the Regina Pats beat the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night.
Connor Bedard chipped in for the Pats (29-24-2-1) with a goal and two assists. Tanner Howe and Stanislav Svozil netted singles for the home squad.
Nolan Ritchie, Nate Danielson and Evan Groening scored for the Wheat Kings (22-26-8-0), who led 3-1 after the first period.
The Pats were outshot 38-29.
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
TIGERS 7 BLAZERS 3
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Andrew Basha scored twice and added an assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers knocked off the red-hot Kamloops Blazers 7-3.
Bogdans Hodass, Reid Andresen, Brett Calhoon, Bendan Lee and Tyler MacKenzie also scored for the Tigers (24-23-8-1).
Olen Zellweger scored twice for the Blazers (38-11-4-2), while Caedan Bankier netted a single.
Medicine Hat led 2-1 after the first period and 5-2 after 40 minutes.
---
THUNDERBIRDS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds spotted the visiting Portland Winterhawks an early 1-0 lead, but then stormed back to beat the visitors 4-1.
Reid Schaefer, Jeremy Hanzel, Tij Iginla and Lucas Ciona scored for the Western Conference-leading T-Birds (45-9-1-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first and were tied 1-1 heading into the final frame.
Marcus Nguyen scored for the Winterhawks (36-16-2-3), who were outshot 32-30.
---
HURRICANES 4 HITMEN 3
CALGARY, Alta. — Logan Wormald scored at 17:48 of the third period to snap a 3-3 deadlock as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Calgary Hitmen 4-3.
Noah Chadwick, Brayden Edwards and Hayden Smith also scored for the Hurricanes (31-21-3-3), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after 40 minutes. Cole Shepard chipped in with two assists.
Carter Yakemchuk scored twice for the Hitmen (24-26-5-2) and Sean Tschigerl netted a single.
---
CHIEFS 4 AMERICANS 2
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs scored two goals in the third period to upend the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-2.
Michael Cicek, Grady Lane, Raegan Wiles and Cade Hayes scored for the Chiefs (13-36-3-4), who were outshot 26-22.
Deagan McMillan and Jalen Luypen scored for the Americans (27-23-5-2).
---
BLADES 3 RAIDERS 1
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — The visiting Saskatoon Blades scored three first-period goals and then hung on to defeat the Prince Albert Raiders 3-1.
Jayden Wiens, Brandon Lisowsky and Jake Chiasson scored for the Blades (38-13-4-1).
Ryder Ritchie scored in the third period for the Raiders (24-29-3-0).
---
BRONCOS 4 WARRIORS 0
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Josh Filmon and Caleb Wyrostok each scored twice as the Swift Current Broncos beat the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 4-0.
Reid Dyck made 31 saves to post the shutout for the Broncos (26-27-1-2).
The Warriors (35-20-0-3) outshot the Broncos 31-27 but could not score on Dyck.
---
SILVERTIPS 3 GIANTS 1
LANGLEY, B.C. — Jesse Heslop scored at 17:53 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and the visiting Everett Silvertips defeated the Vancouver Giants 3-1.
Caden Zaplitny and Aidan Sutter (empty net) also scored for the Silvertips (28-24-2-1).
Ty Thorpe, with his 30th goal of the season, scored for the Giants (21-27-5-2), who were outshot 39-23.
---
COUGARS 6 ROYALS 5 (OT)
VICTORIA, B.C. — Chase Wheatcroft scored at 16:28 of the third to force overtime, then he scored at 3:13 in overtime to lift the visiting Prince George Cougars past the Victoria Royals 6-5.
Wheatcroft, who scored another goal and added an assist, helped the Cougars erase a 4-1 deficit.
Hudson Thornton, Ethan Samson and Viliam Kmec also scored for the Cougars (28-23-4-0).
Justin Kipkie scored twice for the Royals, while Austin Zemlak, Teydon Trembecky and Jason Spizawka netted singles for the Royals (15-36-6-1).
---
REBELS 5 ROCKETS 1
RED DEER, Alta. — The Red Deer Rebels scored the first four goals then coasted to a 5-1 win over the visiting Kelowna Rockets.
Ollie Josephson, Jace Weir, Ben King, Jace Isley and Mats Lindgren scored for the Rebels (38-15-1-3), who led 3-0 after the first and 4-1 heading into the third.
Turner McMillen scored for the Rockets (21-31-3-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2023.