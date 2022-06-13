Former tennis pro Dokic reveals depression, suicide attempt

FILE - Australia's Jelena Dokic reacts during a news conference at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York Thursday, Aug. 31, 2000, after the completion of her singles match, the day after her father was removed from the grounds of the National Tennis Center by security, amid a stream of curses and insults, and threatened with arrest and barred from the balance of the tournament. Dokic, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist at age 17 in 2000 and reached No. 4 in the WTA rankings, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday: “Constant feelings of sadness and pain are just not going away and my life has been shattered. I blame myself, I don’t think I am worthy of loving and I am scared.”(AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)