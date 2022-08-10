NZ test batsman Ross Taylor makes racism claim in new book

FILE - New Zealand's Ross Taylor plays a shot during the Day 3 of the team's test cricket match against India in Kanpur, India, Nov. 27, 2021. Recently retired test batsman Taylor says in an autobiography released Thursday, Aug. 11, he experienced racism during his 16-year career in New Zealand cricket. Taylor, who is of Samoan heritage, describes racist locker room "banter" and casually racist comments from some New Zealand team officials. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)