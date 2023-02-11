Saturday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Chicago 1
Columbus 4 Toronto 3
Detroit 5 Vancouver 2
Calgary 7 Buffalo 2
Edmonton 6 Ottawa 3
Montreal 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Washington 2 Boston 1
Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 1
Colorado 5 Florida 3
N.Y. Rangers 6 Carolina 2
Nashville 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)
St. Louis 6 Arizona 5 (OT)
Minnesota 3 New Jersey 2 (SO)
Los Angeles 6 Pittsburgh 0
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Charlotte 3
Abbotsford 4 Tucson 1
Calgary 5 San Jose 4 (SO)
Laval 6 Utica 2
Manitoba 5 Grand Rapids 1
Cleveland 3 Belleville 2
Ontario 3 Henderson 2 (SO)
Providence 3 WB/Scranton 1
Chicago 6 Iowa 5
Hershey 2 Hartford 1
Rochester 4 Syracuse 1
Lehigh Valley 3 Bridgeport 0
Milwaukee 4 Rockford 3 (SO)
Texas 5 Colorado 1
Bakersfield 6 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 101 Brooklyn 98
Denver 119 Charlotte 105
Washington 127 Indiana 113
Miami 107 Orlando 103 (OT)
Atlanta 125 San Antonio 106
New York 126 Utah 120
Cleveland 97 Chicago 89
L.A. Lakers 109 Golden State 103
Sacramento 133 Dallas 128 (OT)
---
NLL
Fort Worth 14 Vancouver 13
Calgary 13 Colorado 9
Rochester 16 Halifax 14
New York 14 Albany 12
---