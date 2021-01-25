No sentimentality as Abramovich fires Chelsea great Lampard

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 file photo, Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard walks during the warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Lampard has been fired by Chelsea halfway through his second season in charge of the London club on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 after being unable to replicate his success as the club’s record scorer in his first Premier League managerial job. Chelsea has lost five of its last eight Premier League games and dropped to ninth place, despite Lampard benefiting from nearly $300 million on new players for this season. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool, File)