Vancouver Whitecaps, CF Montreal bring Canadian clash to Sandy, Utah

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, left, and Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday, May 1, 2021. Montreal has undergone a dramatic reinvention in recent months, rebranding under a new name and logo, revamping the roster and bringing in a new head coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lynne Sladky