Trainer Casse says $1-million Queen's Plate remains on God of Love's radar

Sir Winston trainer Mark Casse holds up the August Belmont Trophy after Sir Winston won the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y., Saturday, June 8, 2019. God Of Love is still on the Kentucky Derby Trail but trainer Mark Casse says the $1-million Queen's Plate very much remains on the three-year-old radar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eduardo Munoz Alvarez