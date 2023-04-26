Bichette's homer, two RBI singles help Blue Jays complete sweep of White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) tags out Chicago White Sox centre-fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) at second base during first inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Bichette had a home run and two RBI singles as the Toronto Blue Jays swept the Chicago White Sox with an 8-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj