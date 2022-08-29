Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

Toronto Argonauts' quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson looks to pass during the first half of CFL action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., Saturday, July 16, 2022. He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie but Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese