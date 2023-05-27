Bucks finalizing deal to make Raptors' Adrian Griffin their head coach, AP source says

FILE -Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin takes charge of the team against the Detroit Pistons in NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Adrian Griffin their head coach after he spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press, Saturday, May 27, 2023.(Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)