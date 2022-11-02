Canadian defender Kennedy to miss World Cup

FILE - Canada's Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador's Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Canadian defender Scott Kennedy will miss the World Cup after injuring a shoulder. The 25-year-old, who has eight international appearances, was hurt Saturday, Oct. 29 while playing for Regensburg against Rostock in the German second tier. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)