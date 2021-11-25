Canadian men to face U.S. in Hamilton in January World Cup qualifier

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans leave the east grandstand following the annual CFL Labour Day Classic against the Toronto Argonauts and the inaugural game at the new Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., on September 1, 2014. Canada will host the U.S. at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field in a Jan. 30 World Cup men's soccer qualifier. The match will be sandwiched around Canadian visits to Honduras on Jan. 27 and El Salvador on Feb. 2. It will also mark the first time the Canadian men have played in Hamilton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett