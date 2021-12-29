IIHF suspends Sweden defenceman Loof one game for illegal hit at world juniors

Sweden's Leo Loof and Simon Edvinsson fight for control of the puck with Russia's Nikita Guslistov during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alberta on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The International Ice Hockey Federation has suspended Sweden defenceman Loof one game for a check to the head of Slovakia defenceman Simon Nemec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward