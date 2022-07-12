Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Peyton Logan earn CFL weekly honours

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros completes a pass to Dalton Schoen, not seen, while falling during the second half of CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Collaros and Schoen of the Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders kick-returner Peyton Logan were named the CFL's top performers of the week Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck