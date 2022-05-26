Canada Soccer calls off planned friendly match with Iran in face of rising criticism

Photos of some of the victims stand among candles as members of Toronto's Iranian community attend a vigil in Toronto on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, to mourn victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 that crashed after takeoff near Tehran, Iran. Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism. At issue is whether Canada should be hosting Iran given the Canadians who died on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 when it was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, minutes after taking off from Tehran, by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young