Sens acquire forward Zach Sanford from Blues for forward Brown and conditional pick

Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) vie for the puck during first period NHL hockey action in St. Louis, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tom Gannam