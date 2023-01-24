Olivier-Maxence Prosper enjoys breakout year while helping star sis Cassandre

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (left) is seen during a game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday January 18, 2023. For Prosper, the lessons and experiences are not just for himself to learn from as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. It’s also for the Montreal native to share with his younger sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path to her dream — the WNBA. THE CANADIAN PRESS-HO-Marquette Athletics *MANDATORY CREDIT*