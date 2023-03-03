Toronto FC looks to bounce back in Atlanta after painful season-opening loss

Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi, center, celebrates after his goal with forward Ayo Akinola, left, and defender Raoul Petretta, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United, in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Two teams at different ends of last-minute comebacks in their MLS season openers last weekend meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS.AP-Nick Wass