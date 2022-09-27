Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

Canadian Olympians Jason Burnett, left to right, Sami Jo Small, Olympic team mascot Komak and Olympian Cheryl Pounder pose for a photograph after being introduced to students at St. Lawrence Catholic Elementary School in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, December 6, 2013. Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett