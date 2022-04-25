Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

FILE - Soccer fans sing as they hold a poster of national soccer captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa during a memorial service held for three South African sports figures who died within days of each other at an indoor sports arena in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 30, 2014. Testimony began Monday April 25, 2022, in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)