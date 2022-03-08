Paul Stastny's two goals leads Jets to 7-4 win over Lightning

Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Stastny scored two goals to lead the Jets to a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade